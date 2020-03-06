Alabama St. looks to end streak vs Grambling St.

Grambling State (16-14, 10-7) vs. Alabama State (8-22, 7-10)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks to extend Alabama State’s conference losing streak to six games. Alabama State’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 61-58 on Feb. 15. Grambling State fell 58-57 at Alabama A&M in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors. Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Cameron Christon, Travon Bunch and Prince Moss have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Grambling State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Grambling State is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 16-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

COLD SPELLS: Grambling State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points and allowing 75.3 points during those contests. Alabama State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60 points while giving up 69.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Grambling State has held opposing teams to 41.3 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SWAC teams. Against conference opponents, the Tigers have held opposing shooters to 39.8 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.