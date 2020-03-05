Listen Live Sports

Alcorn St. upsets Prairie View A&M 80-71

March 5, 2020 11:32 pm
 
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Maurice Howard scored 22 points and made all 11 of his free throw attempts and Alcorn State upset top-ranked Prairie View A&M 80-71 on Thursday night.

Troymain Crosby scored 19 points with nine rebounds for the Braves (14-14, 10-7), who entered the game fifth in Southwestern Athletic Conference standings and led wire-to-wire. Deshaw Andrews and Corey Tillery had 10 apiece.

Devonte Patterson scored a career-high 33 points with 10 rebounds for the Panthers (18-12, 14-3), who entered the game ranked first in conference standings and are already assured at least a share of the conference title. Darius Williams added 16 points and Faite Williams had six rebounds.

The Braves evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. Prairie View defeated Alcorn State 84-70 on Jan. 4. Alcorn State finishes out the regular season against Texas Southern at home on Saturday. Prairie View finishes out the regular season against Southern on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

