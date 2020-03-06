Alcorn State looks to sweep Texas Southern

Texas Southern (15-15, 12-5) vs. Alcorn State (14-14, 10-7)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern seeks revenge on Alcorn State after dropping the first matchup in Houston. The teams last went at it on Jan. 6, when the Braves outshot Texas Southern 48.2 percent to 33.8 percent and made seven more 3-pointers on their way to a 15-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Justin Hopkins, Eden Ewing, Bryson Etienne and Chris Baldwin have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 30 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Texas Southern is 0-8 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Alcorn State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Braves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Alcorn State has an assist on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Texas Southern has assists on 24 of 77 field goals (31.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Texas Southern and Alcorn State are ranked atop the SWAC when it comes to scoring. The Tigers are ranked second in the conference with 72.8 points per game, including 75.9 per game against conference opponents. The Braves are ranked first among all SWAC teams and have scored 75.3 per game this year.

