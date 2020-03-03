Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

A&M looks to knock off No. 17 Auburn

March 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Texas A&M (14-14, 8-8) vs. No. 17 Auburn (24-5, 11-5)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Auburn looks to give Texas A&M its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. Texas A&M’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels 86-65 on March 18, 2018. Auburn lost 73-66 to Kentucky in its most recent game.

.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 30 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINNING WHEN: Auburn is a perfect 20-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Tigers are 4-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last 16 home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is rated 29th in the nation by scoring 77.9 points per game this season. Texas A&M has only averaged 62.1 points per game, which ranks 307th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise