A&M seeks revenge on Arkansas

Arkansas (19-11, 7-10) vs. Texas A&M (15-14, 9-8)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas goes for the season sweep over Texas A&M after winning the previous matchup in Fayetteville. The teams last played on Jan. 4, when the Razorbacks forced 17 Texas A&M turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times on their way to a 10-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M’s Josh Nebo has averaged 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while Savion Flagg has put up 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Razorbacks, Mason Jones has averaged 21 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jimmy Whitt Jr. has put up 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Jones has accounted for 29 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Arkansas is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Razorbacks are 3-11 when opponents score more than 72.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas has lost its last four road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 18th-best mark in Division I. 21.5 percent of all Texas A&M possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Aggies are ranked 316th, nationally).

