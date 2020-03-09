American Athletic Conference

UConn 87, Cincinnati 53
|Big East Conference
|Championship
DePaul 88, Marquette 74
|Big Sky Conference
|First Round
Northern Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61
Portland St. 83 Eastern Washington 70
Southern Utah 62, Weber St. 58
|Horizon League
|Semifinals
IUPUI 71, Cleveland St. 54
Green Bay 50, N. Kentucky 49
|Mid-American Conference
|First Round
Buffalo 87, Miami (Ohio) 72
E. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 69
Toledo 63, Akron 59
W. Michigan 84, Bowling Green 67
|Northeast Conference
|First Round
Fairleigh Dickinson 57, Bryant 43
Mount St. Mary’s 80, LIU Brooklyn 47
Robert Morris 65, Wagner 64, OT
Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis (NY) 70
|Patriot League
|Quarterfinals
Boston U. 46, American 44
Bucknell 87, Army 61
Holy Cross 52, Lafayette 33
Lehigh 69, Colgate 62
South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43
South Dakota State 76, North Dakota State 56
|West Coast Conference
|Semifinals
Portland 70, Gonzaga 69
San Diego 59, Pepperdine 44
