American Athletic Conference

March 9, 2020 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

UConn 87, Cincinnati 53

Big East Conference
Championship

DePaul 88, Marquette 74

Big Sky Conference
First Round

Northern Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61

Portland St. 83 Eastern Washington 70

Southern Utah 62, Weber St. 58

Horizon League
Semifinals

IUPUI 71, Cleveland St. 54

Green Bay 50, N. Kentucky 49

Mid-American Conference
First Round

Buffalo 87, Miami (Ohio) 72

E. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 69

Toledo 63, Akron 59

W. Michigan 84, Bowling Green 67

Northeast Conference
First Round

Fairleigh Dickinson 57, Bryant 43

Mount St. Mary’s 80, LIU Brooklyn 47

Robert Morris 65, Wagner 64, OT

Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis (NY) 70

Patriot League
Quarterfinals

Boston U. 46, American 44

Bucknell 87, Army 61

Holy Cross 52, Lafayette 33

Lehigh 69, Colgate 62

Summit League
Semifinals

South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43

South Dakota State 76, North Dakota State 56

West Coast Conference
Semifinals

Portland 70, Gonzaga 69

San Diego 59, Pepperdine 44

