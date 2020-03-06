Listen Live Sports

American Athletic Conference

March 6, 2020 9:11 pm
 
Tulane 67, Tulsa 61

Temple 67, East Carolina 57

Wichita St. 72, Houston 64<

Atlantic Coast Conference
Quarterfinals

Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47

Louisville 71, Syracuse 46

NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48<

Atlantic 10 Conference
Quarterfinals

Dayton 79, Richmond 68

Saint Louis 65, UMass 52

VCU 58, Davidson 52

Fordham 54 Duquesne 47

Big Ten Conference
Quarterfinals

Maryland 74, Purdue 62

Indiana 78, Rutgers 60

Michigan 67, Northwestern 59<

Ohio Valley Conference
Semifinals

UT-Martin 63, Eastern Illinois 52

Southeast Missouri 114, Belmont 99

Pac-12 Conference
Quarterfinals

Arizona 89, California 73

Oregon 79,Utah 58<

Southeastern Conference
Quarterfinals

South Carolina 89, Georgia 56

Arkansas 67, Texas A&M 66

Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49<

West Coast Conference
Second Round

Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49

Pepperdine 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72

