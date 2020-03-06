American Athletic Conference

Tulane 67, Tulsa 61
Temple 67, East Carolina 57
Wichita St. 72, Houston 64<
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Quarterfinals
Florida St. 76, Wake Forest 47
Louisville 71, Syracuse 46
NC State 57, Georgia Tech 48<
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Quarterfinals
Dayton 79, Richmond 68
Saint Louis 65, UMass 52
VCU 58, Davidson 52
Fordham 54 Duquesne 47
|Big Ten Conference
|Quarterfinals
Maryland 74, Purdue 62
Indiana 78, Rutgers 60
Michigan 67, Northwestern 59<
|Ohio Valley Conference
|Semifinals
UT-Martin 63, Eastern Illinois 52
Southeast Missouri 114, Belmont 99
|Pac-12 Conference
|Quarterfinals
Arizona 89, California 73
Oregon 79,Utah 58<
|Southeastern Conference
|Quarterfinals
South Carolina 89, Georgia 56
Arkansas 67, Texas A&M 66
Mississippi St. 79, LSU 49<
|West Coast Conference
|Second Round
Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49
Pepperdine 87, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72
