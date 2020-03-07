American Athletic Conference

South Florida 64, Tulane 50
UCF 65 Wichita St. 32
UConn 94, Temple 61<
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Semifinals
Florida St. 62, Louisville 60
NC State 82, Boston College 75
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|First Round
|Saturday, March 7
Florida Gulf Coast 105, Lipscomb 71
Liberty 91, Kennesaw St. 86
North Alabama 70, Stetson 60
North Florida 77, Jacksonville 67
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Semifinals
Dayton 58, Saint Louis 50
VCU 60, Fordham 55
|Big East Conference
|Quarterfinals
Marquette 72, Villanova 59
DePaul 97, Providence 59
Seton Hall 83, Butler 57
|Big Ten Conference
|Saturday, March 7
Maryland 66, Indiana 51
|Ohio Valley Conference
|Championship
Southeast Missouri 67, UT-Martin 47<
|Patriot League
|First Round
Army 72, Loyola Maryland 65
American 63, Navy 53
|Southeastern Conference
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 7
South Carolina 90, Arkansas 64
Mississippi St. 77, Kentucky 59
|Summit League
|First Round
South Dakota 99, Omaha 40
South Dakota State 72, North Dakota 43
|West Coast Conference
|Third Round
|Saturday, March 7
Pacific 77, Portland 70
Pepperdine 62, BYU 51
