Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American Athletic Conference

March 7, 2020 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

South Florida 64, Tulane 50

UCF 65 Wichita St. 32

UConn 94, Temple 61<

Atlantic Coast Conference
Semifinals

Florida St. 62, Louisville 60

Advertisement

NC State 82, Boston College 75

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Atlantic Sun Conference
First Round
Saturday, March 7

Florida Gulf Coast 105, Lipscomb 71

Liberty 91, Kennesaw St. 86

North Alabama 70, Stetson 60

North Florida 77, Jacksonville 67

Atlantic 10 Conference
Semifinals

Dayton 58, Saint Louis 50

VCU 60, Fordham 55

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Big East Conference
Quarterfinals

Marquette 72, Villanova 59

DePaul 97, Providence 59

Seton Hall 83, Butler 57

Big Ten Conference
Saturday, March 7

Maryland 66, Indiana 51

Ohio Valley Conference
Championship

Southeast Missouri 67, UT-Martin 47<

Patriot League
First Round

Army 72, Loyola Maryland 65

American 63, Navy 53

Southeastern Conference
Semifinals
Saturday, March 7

South Carolina 90, Arkansas 64

Mississippi St. 77, Kentucky 59

Summit League
First Round

South Dakota 99, Omaha 40

South Dakota State 72, North Dakota 43

West Coast Conference
Third Round
Saturday, March 7

Pacific 77, Portland 70

Pepperdine 62, BYU 51

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in