American Athletic Conference

March 8, 2020 6:10 pm
 
UConn 79, South Florida 38<

America East Conference
Semifinals

Maine 67, UMass.-Lowell 54

Stony Brook 57, Binghampton 42

Atlantic Coast Conference
Championship

NC State 71, Florida St. 66

Atlantic 10 Conference
Championship

Dayton 52, VCU 48<

Southeastern Conference
Championship

South Carolina 76, Mississippi St. 62

Southern Conference
Championship

Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 54

Summit League
First Round

North Dakota State 72, Denver 68

Oral Roberts 74, No. 5 Western Illinois 66

