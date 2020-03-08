Listen Live Sports

American Athletic Conference

March 8, 2020 8:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

UConn 79, South Florida 38

America East Conference
Semifinals

Maine 67, UMass.-Lowell 54

Stony Brook 57, Binghampton 42

Atlantic Coast Conference
Championship

NC State 71, Florida St. 66

Atlantic 10 Conference
Championship

Dayton 52, VCU 48

Big East Conference

Semifinals

DePaul 83, Seton Hall 80

Big Ten Conference
Championship

Maryland 82, Ohio St. 65

Southeastern Conference
Championship

South Carolina 76, Mississippi St. 62

Southern Conference
Championship

Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 54

Summit League
First Round

North Dakota State 72, Denver 68

Oral Roberts 74, No. 5 Western Illinois 66

