Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American Athletic Conference

March 8, 2020 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

Cincinnati 57, UCF 51

UConn 79, South Florida 38

America East Conference
Semifinals

Maine 67, UMass.-Lowell 54

Stony Brook 57, Binghampton 42

Advertisement
Atlantic Coast Conference
Championship

NC State 71, Florida St. 66

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlantic 10 Conference
Championship

Dayton 52, VCU 48

Big East Conference
Semifinals

DePaul 83, Seton Hall 80

Marquette 78 St. Johns 55

Big Ten Conference
Championship

Maryland 82, Ohio St. 65

Pac-12 Conference
Championship

Oregon 89, Stanford 56

Southeastern Conference
Championship

South Carolina 76, Mississippi St. 62

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Southern Conference
Championship

Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 54

Summit League
First Round

North Dakota State 72, Denver 68

Oral Roberts 74, No. 5 Western Illinois 66

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)