American Athletic Conference

Cincinnati 57, UCF 51
UConn 79, South Florida 38
|America East Conference
|Semifinals
Maine 67, UMass.-Lowell 54
Stony Brook 57, Binghampton 42
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Championship
NC State 71, Florida St. 66
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Championship
Dayton 52, VCU 48
|Big East Conference
|Semifinals
DePaul 83, Seton Hall 80
Marquette 78 St. Johns 55
|Big Ten Conference
|Championship
Maryland 82, Ohio St. 65
|Pac-12 Conference
|Championship
Oregon 89, Stanford 56
|Southeastern Conference
|Championship
South Carolina 76, Mississippi St. 62
|Southern Conference
|Championship
Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 54
|Summit League
|First Round
North Dakota State 72, Denver 68
Oral Roberts 74, No. 5 Western Illinois 66
