American League Glance

March 26, 2020 7:11 pm
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

