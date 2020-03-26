All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Texas at Seattle, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
