All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

