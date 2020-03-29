Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

March 29, 2020 11:27 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Advertisement

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army research aids in unified fight against COVID-19

Today in History

1829: Petticoat Affair causes scandal in Jackson's Cabinet