East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Seattle, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Texas at Seattle, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Houston at Oakland, ppd.
Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.
