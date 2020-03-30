Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

March 30, 2020 12:21 pm
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

