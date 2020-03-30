All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Advertisement

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.

Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.

Texas at Seattle, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.