Angels 11, Indians 7

|Totals
|35
|11
|8
|8
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|6
|
|Fltcher 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|El.Soto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Chang pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Br.Lund cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knowles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Grcia pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|M.Thiss 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mrabell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crletta 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrmsllo lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Bradley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Acsta lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ta.Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Zmmer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Longo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jstus 2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Tylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|020
|004
|041
|—
|11
|Cleveland
|020
|122
|000
|—
|7
E_Curletta (0), Chang 2 (0), Arroyo (1), Mercado (0), Taylor (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cleveland 2. 2B_Lund (0), Acosta (0), Santana (0), Mercado (0). HR_Hermosillo (0), Hernandez (0), Santana (0), Reyes (2). SB_Hermosillo (1). CS_Bemboom (0). SF_Justus (1).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Middleton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mayers
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Rodriguez W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Quijada H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Perez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wood BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Rodriguez L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Dowdy
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Angulo
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Rodriguez, Rodriguez (Walsh).
WP_Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Dowdy, Angulo.
Umpires_Home, Ben May First, Mike Muchlinski Second, Mark Ripperger Third, Chad Whitso.
T_2:59. A_3,601
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.