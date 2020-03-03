Listen Live Sports

Angels 11, Indians 7

March 3, 2020 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 11 8 8 Totals 36 7 9 6
Fltcher 3b 2 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 1 0
El.Soto 3b 2 0 0 0 Y.Chang pr 1 1 0 0
M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 2 2
Br.Lund cf 1 1 1 0 Clement 2b 1 0 0 0
Knowles ph 1 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Upton dh 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Walsh pr 0 1 0 0 Santana 1b 3 2 3 1
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 W.Grcia pr 1 1 0 0
Rengifo pr 2 1 0 0 F.Reyes lf 3 1 2 2
M.Thiss 1b 3 1 1 0 Mrabell lf 1 0 0 0
Crletta 1b 1 1 0 0 Santana dh 3 0 0 0
Hrmsllo lf 3 2 2 4 Bradley ph 1 0 0 0
V.Acsta lf 1 2 1 0 Mercado cf 3 1 1 1
Ta.Ward rf 3 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0
J.Adell rf 2 1 1 0 B.Zmmer rf 2 0 0 0
J.Jones 2b 3 0 1 1 M.Longo rf 2 0 0 0
C.Jstus 2b 1 1 1 2 Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 B.Tylor c 2 0 0 0
Ke.Pina c 1 0 0 1
Los Angeles 020 004 041 11
Cleveland 020 122 000 7

E_Curletta (0), Chang 2 (0), Arroyo (1), Mercado (0), Taylor (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cleveland 2. 2B_Lund (0), Acosta (0), Santana (0), Mercado (0). HR_Hermosillo (0), Hernandez (0), Santana (0), Reyes (2). SB_Hermosillo (1). CS_Bemboom (0). SF_Justus (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Heaney 3 3 2 2 0 2
Middleton 1 2 1 1 0 0
Mayers 1 2 2 2 0 3
Rodriguez W, 1-0 2 2 2 1 0 4
Quijada H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Yan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Carrasco 2 3 2 2 0 0
Hand 1 0 0 0 1 1
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wood BS, 0-1 1 1 4 2 1 0
Rodriguez L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 4 4 2 1
Dowdy 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Angulo 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Rodriguez, Rodriguez (Walsh).

WP_Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Dowdy, Angulo.

Umpires_Home, Ben May First, Mike Muchlinski Second, Mark Ripperger Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:59. A_3,601

