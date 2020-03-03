Angels 11, Indians 7

ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 11 8 8 Totals 36 7 9 6 Fltcher 3b 2 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 1 0 El.Soto 3b 2 0 0 0 Y.Chang pr 1 1 0 0 M.Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 2 2 Br.Lund cf 1 1 1 0 Clement 2b 1 0 0 0 Knowles ph 1 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Upton dh 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Walsh pr 0 1 0 0 Santana 1b 3 2 3 1 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 W.Grcia pr 1 1 0 0 Rengifo pr 2 1 0 0 F.Reyes lf 3 1 2 2 M.Thiss 1b 3 1 1 0 Mrabell lf 1 0 0 0 Crletta 1b 1 1 0 0 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 Hrmsllo lf 3 2 2 4 Bradley ph 1 0 0 0 V.Acsta lf 1 2 1 0 Mercado cf 3 1 1 1 Ta.Ward rf 3 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0 J.Adell rf 2 1 1 0 B.Zmmer rf 2 0 0 0 J.Jones 2b 3 0 1 1 M.Longo rf 2 0 0 0 C.Jstus 2b 1 1 1 2 Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 B.Tylor c 2 0 0 0 Ke.Pina c 1 0 0 1

Los Angeles 020 004 041 — 11 Cleveland 020 122 000 — 7

E_Curletta (0), Chang 2 (0), Arroyo (1), Mercado (0), Taylor (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cleveland 2. 2B_Lund (0), Acosta (0), Santana (0), Mercado (0). HR_Hermosillo (0), Hernandez (0), Santana (0), Reyes (2). SB_Hermosillo (1). CS_Bemboom (0). SF_Justus (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Heaney 3 3 2 2 0 2 Middleton 1 2 1 1 0 0 Mayers 1 2 2 2 0 3 Rodriguez W, 1-0 2 2 2 1 0 4 Quijada H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Yan 1 0 0 0 0 2

Carrasco 2 3 2 2 0 0 Hand 1 0 0 0 1 1 Perez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Karinchak H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Wood BS, 0-1 1 1 4 2 1 0 Rodriguez L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 Dowdy 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Angulo 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Rodriguez, Rodriguez (Walsh).

WP_Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Dowdy, Angulo.

Umpires_Home, Ben May First, Mike Muchlinski Second, Mark Ripperger Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:59. A_3,601

