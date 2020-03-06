Listen Live Sports

Angels 4, Royals 4

March 6, 2020 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 9 3 Totals 33 4 6 4
Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 1 1 0
N.Eaton 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Rivas ss 1 0 0 0
N.Lopez ss 3 1 2 0 M.Trout cf 3 1 1 3
Viloria c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez cf 1 0 0 0
M.Frnco 3b 2 1 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0
Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 Salcedo pr 1 1 0 0
McBroom 1b 3 1 2 2 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 0 0
T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 F.Trres ph 1 0 1 0
Kha.Lee rf 4 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 2 0 0 1
E.Mejia dh 4 0 0 0 V.Acsta lf 1 0 0 0
K.Isbel lf 4 0 2 1 J.Cstro c 2 0 1 0
Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 J.Krger c 2 0 0 0
D..Burt 2b 1 0 1 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0
Phllips cf 4 1 1 0 Hnt Jr. rf 1 0 0 0
M.Thiss 1b 3 0 0 0
Pterson 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Jones 2b 3 1 1 0
Kansas City 100 210 000 4
Los Angeles 003 001 000 4

E_Eaton (1), Burt (1), Rendon (2), Goodwin (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Lopez 2 (2), Franco (1), McBroom (3), Isbel (2), Phillips (2). HR_Trout (1). SB_Burt (1). CS_Mejia (1). SF_Upton.

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 2 1 0 0 1 1
Lopez 3 3 3 3 0 4
McCarthy BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 0
Hahn 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lovelady 1 1 0 0 0 0
Rosario 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Suarez 3 2 1 1 0 4
Robles BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2
Bedrosian 1 2 1 1 1 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 2 0 0 1 2

WP_Robles.

Umpires_Home, Reid Gibbs First, Adam Hamari Second, Mike Muchlinski Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:48. A_3,669

