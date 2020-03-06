Angels 4, Royals 4

Kansas City Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 9 3 Totals 33 4 6 4 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 N.Eaton 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Rivas ss 1 0 0 0 N.Lopez ss 3 1 2 0 M.Trout cf 3 1 1 3 Viloria c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez cf 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 2 1 1 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0 Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 Salcedo pr 1 1 0 0 McBroom 1b 3 1 2 2 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 F.Trres ph 1 0 1 0 Kha.Lee rf 4 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 2 0 0 1 E.Mejia dh 4 0 0 0 V.Acsta lf 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel lf 4 0 2 1 J.Cstro c 2 0 1 0 Gllgher c 3 0 0 0 J.Krger c 2 0 0 0 D..Burt 2b 1 0 1 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0 Phllips cf 4 1 1 0 Hnt Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 3 0 0 0 Pterson 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Jones 2b 3 1 1 0

Kansas City 100 210 000 — 4 Los Angeles 003 001 000 — 4

E_Eaton (1), Burt (1), Rendon (2), Goodwin (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Lopez 2 (2), Franco (1), McBroom (3), Isbel (2), Phillips (2). HR_Trout (1). SB_Burt (1). CS_Mejia (1). SF_Upton.

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Singer 2 1 0 0 1 1 Lopez 3 3 3 3 0 4 McCarthy BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 0 Hahn 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lovelady 1 1 0 0 0 0 Rosario 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Suarez 3 2 1 1 0 4 Robles BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 Bedrosian 1 2 1 1 1 1 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1 2 0 0 1 2

WP_Robles.

Umpires_Home, Reid Gibbs First, Adam Hamari Second, Mike Muchlinski Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:48. A_3,669

