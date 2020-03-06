Angels 4, Royals 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Eaton 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rivas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lopez ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrell pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Salcedo pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Trres ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|E.Mejia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Acsta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|J.Cstro c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krger c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D..Burt 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phllips cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hnt Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Thiss 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pterson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Jones 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|100
|210
|000
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|003
|001
|000
|—
|4
E_Eaton (1), Burt (1), Rendon (2), Goodwin (1). LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Lopez 2 (2), Franco (1), McBroom (3), Isbel (2), Phillips (2). HR_Trout (1). SB_Burt (1). CS_Mejia (1). SF_Upton.
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|McCarthy BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hahn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lovelady
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Robles BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Robles.
Umpires_Home, Reid Gibbs First, Adam Hamari Second, Mike Muchlinski Third, Chad Whitso.
T_2:48. A_3,669
