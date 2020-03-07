Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Diamondbacks 6

March 7, 2020 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
      
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 36 6 12 5
J.Rojas 2b 4 1 0 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 1 1
Lcastro cf 5 0 1 0 C.Jstus 2b 2 0 1 1
Calhoun rf 1 1 0 1 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 1 0
McCrthy pr 1 0 0 0 J.Walsh pr 2 0 0 0
Ke.Cron 1b 4 2 3 2 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 0 0
A.Young 2b 1 1 1 1 Pterson 1b 1 1 1 0
Y.Tomas dh 3 1 1 0 J.Adell rf 3 0 1 0
Kennedy ph 1 0 1 0 G.Mrgan rf 1 1 1 2
T.Snder lf 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 3 0 1 0
Fltcher lf 1 0 0 0 V.Acsta pr 1 0 0 0
J.Hicks c 3 0 1 2 Bemboom c 3 1 2 1
D.Vrsho c 2 0 0 0 J.Krger c 1 0 0 0
I.Vrgas ss 4 0 2 0 J.Adams cf 2 0 0 0
Qrecuto 3b 4 0 1 0 Knowles cf 1 0 0 0
Alcntra ss 3 2 2 0
Avl Jr. ss 1 0 0 0
El.Soto 3b 3 0 0 0
Salcedo 3b 1 1 1 0
Arizona 201 020 001 6
Los Angeles 011 010 021 6

E_Rojas (2), Snider (1), Hicks (1). DP_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Cron (1), Kennedy (1), Peterson (1), Ward (1), Salcedo (1). HR_Cron (2), Young (1), Morgan (1), Bemboom (1). CS_Vargas (1). SF_Calhoun.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 2
Clifton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton H, 2 1 2 1 0 0 1
Widener BS, 0-2 4 5 3 3 0 5
Los Angeles
Teheran 3 5 3 3 3 1
Sandoval 3 3 2 2 3 3
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Quijada 1 2 1 1 0 0

WP_Crichton.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker First, Gerry Davis Second, Lance Barrett Third, Paul Clemon.

T_3:14. A_9,207

