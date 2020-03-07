Angels 6, Diamondbacks 6

Arizona Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 36 6 12 5 J.Rojas 2b 4 1 0 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 1 1 Lcastro cf 5 0 1 0 C.Jstus 2b 2 0 1 1 Calhoun rf 1 1 0 1 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 1 0 McCrthy pr 1 0 0 0 J.Walsh pr 2 0 0 0 Ke.Cron 1b 4 2 3 2 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Young 2b 1 1 1 1 Pterson 1b 1 1 1 0 Y.Tomas dh 3 1 1 0 J.Adell rf 3 0 1 0 Kennedy ph 1 0 1 0 G.Mrgan rf 1 1 1 2 T.Snder lf 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 3 0 1 0 Fltcher lf 1 0 0 0 V.Acsta pr 1 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 3 0 1 2 Bemboom c 3 1 2 1 D.Vrsho c 2 0 0 0 J.Krger c 1 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 4 0 2 0 J.Adams cf 2 0 0 0 Qrecuto 3b 4 0 1 0 Knowles cf 1 0 0 0 Alcntra ss 3 2 2 0 Avl Jr. ss 1 0 0 0 El.Soto 3b 3 0 0 0 Salcedo 3b 1 1 1 0

Arizona 201 020 001 — 6 Los Angeles 011 010 021 — 6

E_Rojas (2), Snider (1), Hicks (1). DP_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Cron (1), Kennedy (1), Peterson (1), Ward (1), Salcedo (1). HR_Cron (2), Young (1), Morgan (1), Bemboom (1). CS_Vargas (1). SF_Calhoun.

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen 3 2-3 5 2 2 2 2 Clifton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Crichton H, 2 1 2 1 0 0 1 Widener BS, 0-2 4 5 3 3 0 5

Los Angeles Teheran 3 5 3 3 3 1 Sandoval 3 3 2 2 3 3 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Quijada 1 2 1 1 0 0

WP_Crichton.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker First, Gerry Davis Second, Lance Barrett Third, Paul Clemon.

T_3:14. A_9,207

