Angels 6, Diamondbacks 6

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|
|J.Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lcastro cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Jstus 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCrthy pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Cron 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Young 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pterson 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Tomas dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Adell rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kennedy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Mrgan rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|T.Snder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fltcher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Acsta pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hicks c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bemboom c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|D.Vrsho c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krger c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Vrgas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Adams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qrecuto 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knowles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcntra ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Avl Jr. ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|El.Soto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salcedo 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|201
|020
|001
|—
|6
|Los Angeles
|011
|010
|021
|—
|6
E_Rojas (2), Snider (1), Hicks (1). DP_Arizona 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Arizona 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Cron (1), Kennedy (1), Peterson (1), Ward (1), Salcedo (1). HR_Cron (2), Young (1), Morgan (1), Bemboom (1). CS_Vargas (1). SF_Calhoun.
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Clifton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Widener BS, 0-2
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sandoval
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quijada
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Crichton.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker First, Gerry Davis Second, Lance Barrett Third, Paul Clemon.
T_3:14. A_9,207
