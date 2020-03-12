Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Sports brought to a halt by coronavirus fears

March 12, 2020 5:18 pm
 
The fun and games have been stopped — for now.

Arenas have been silenced and shut down. Athletes sent to the bench.

A March madness unlike anything before it shook the sports world on Thursday due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s tournaments, Major League Baseball pushed back opening day at least two weeks, and the National Hockey League followed the NBA’s lead to suspend play by putting its season on ice.

The NFL, tennis, soccer, golf and auto racing have also altered their schedules because of the virus, which has even caused Broadway to go dark for the next month.

From coast to coast, North American sports fans grappled with the unprecedented developments and this new abnormal while wondering when they would again get to cheer for their favorite teams and players.

It’s now a waiting game.

