AP source: Dolphins won’t pick up contact option on Kilgore

March 12, 2020 11:41 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have decided not to pick up a contact option on center Daniel Kilgore, and he’ll become a free agent next week.

The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because it hadn’t been announced.

Kilgore started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, when they ranked 27th in offense and went 5-11. The team is expected to have four new starters in the offensive line in 2020.

