AP Top 25 Podcast: How you came to love college football?

March 26, 2020 12:53 pm
 
The passion and pageantry that surrounds college football can be infatuating.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, eight people who cover the sport share their stories of how they got hooked.

For some it started when they were little kids. For others it wasn’t until they became young adults that college football grabbed hold.

Joining APs Ralph Russo to explain how they came to love college football are: Nicole Auerbach, Bruce Feldman, Stewart Mandel and Andy Staples from The Athletic; Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg from ESPN; and Paul Myerberg from USA Today.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

