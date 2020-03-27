Listen Live Sports

AP Week in Pictures, North America

March 27, 2020 1:35 am
 
MARCH 21–27, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a self-quarantining New Yorker enjoying the snow-covered landscape following an early spring snowstorm in Freeport, Maine; health care workers with the UNLV School of Medicine waiting in personal protective equipment for patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Las Vegas; a statue of former Cleveland Indians star Jim Thome standing in an empty Progressive Field on what would have been opening day of the Major League Baseball season; and a jogger runs past a sign reminding people that there is a curfew in Miami due to the viral outbreak.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

