Appalachian St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57

APPALACHIAN ST. (17-14)

Johnson 4-12 5-7 14, K.Lewis 3-3 3-3 9, Seacat 2-7 2-4 6, Delph 5-8 1-2 12, O.Williams 3-10 2-4 9, Forrest 2-5 2-2 7, J.Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-48 15-22 61.

LOUISIANA-MONROE (9-20)

Bernard 0-0 0-0 0, T.White 7-19 2-3 16, Y.White 3-7 5-5 11, Ertel 3-15 3-4 10, Olonade 1-4 0-0 3, Nicholas 5-8 0-0 11, Powell 3-6 0-0 6, Efretuei 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 10-12 57.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 4-16 (Delph 1-3, Forrest 1-3, O.Williams 1-4, Johnson 1-6), Louisiana-Monroe 3-18 (Olonade 1-2, Nicholas 1-3, Ertel 1-7, Powell 0-3, T.White 0-3). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 27 (Johnson, O.Williams 7), Louisiana-Monroe 41 (Y.White 12). Assists_Appalachian St. 8 (Seacat, O.Williams 2), Louisiana-Monroe 11 (T.White 6). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 14, Louisiana-Monroe 16. A_1,677 (7,085).

