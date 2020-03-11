Listen Live Sports

Arizona 77, Washington 70

March 11, 2020 7:55 pm
 
WASHINGTON (15-17)

Carter 1-9 0-0 2, Stewart 9-11 10-11 29, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Bey 1-5 0-0 2, Tsohonis 4-8 6-7 14, McDaniels 3-9 3-4 10, Hardy 4-10 2-2 11, Timmins 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 21-24 70.

ARIZONA (21-11)

Gettings 2-5 1-2 5, Nnaji 3-7 5-6 11, J.Green 5-10 6-7 19, Mannion 4-8 4-7 14, Smith 3-13 6-6 14, Baker 3-9 0-0 8, Koloko 3-4 0-1 6, Jeter 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 22-29 77.

Halftime_Arizona 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Washington 3-23 (Stewart 1-1, McDaniels 1-4, Hardy 1-5, Bey 0-1, Battle 0-2, Wright 0-2, Tsohonis 0-3, Carter 0-5), Arizona 9-24 (J.Green 3-4, Baker 2-5, Mannion 2-5, Smith 2-8, Gettings 0-2). Fouled Out_Bey, McDaniels, Koloko. Rebounds_Washington 40 (Stewart 12), Arizona 31 (Nnaji 9). Assists_Washington 7 (Wright, McDaniels 3), Arizona 18 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Arizona 21. A_8,048 (18,000).

