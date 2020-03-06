Listen Live Sports

Arizona 83, Washington St. 62

March 6, 2020 12:40 am
 
WASHINGTON ST. (15-15)

Elleby 4-14 1-2 10, Miller 2-8 2-2 6, Bonton 5-17 10-10 21, Robinson 4-9 3-4 13, N.Williams 3-5 4-4 10, Markovetskyy 0-1 0-0 0, Kunc 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 0-1 2-2 2, Henson 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 22-24 62.

ARIZONA (20-10)

Gettings 2-5 2-2 6, Nnaji 9-15 3-4 21, Green 4-7 2-3 12, Mannion 8-20 3-4 23, Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Baker 3-6 0-0 8, Lee 3-4 0-0 6, Koloko 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0, Weyand 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 10-13 83.

Halftime_Washington St. 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 4-19 (Robinson 2-6, Bonton 1-4, Elleby 1-5, Cannon 0-1, N.Williams 0-1, Miller 0-2), Arizona 9-18 (Mannion 4-7, Green 2-2, Baker 2-5, Smith 1-3, Gettings 0-1). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Washington St. 32 (Markovetskyy 6), Arizona 36 (Gettings 9). Assists_Washington St. 5 (Markovetskyy 2), Arizona 22 (Mannion 7). Total Fouls_Washington St. 14, Arizona 19. A_13,052 (14,644).

