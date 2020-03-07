Listen Live Sports

Arizona St. 83, Washington St. 74

March 7, 2020 8:52 pm
 
WASHINGTON ST. (15-16)

Elleby 2-19 2-2 6, Markovetskyy 5-5 1-1 11, Bonton 5-25 6-7 17, Robinson 4-8 1-2 13, Williams 1-1 2-2 4, Miller 9-12 3-5 21, Kunc 0-1 2-2 2, Rodman 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 17-21 74.

ARIZONA ST. (20-11)

Lawrence 1-5 0-0 3, Mitchell 3-4 2-5 8, White 3-5 4-4 10, Edwards 2-9 4-4 9, Martin 5-15 6-6 18, Verge 8-18 3-5 20, Cherry 2-5 0-0 5, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 3-4 1-1 7, House 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 20-25 83.

Halftime_Arizona St. 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 5-25 (Robinson 4-6, Bonton 1-9, Elleby 0-10), Arizona St. 7-29 (Martin 2-7, Thomas 1-2, Lawrence 1-3, Verge 1-3, Cherry 1-4, Edwards 1-8, House 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams, Cherry. Rebounds_Washington St. 43 (Elleby 12), Arizona St. 35 (Verge 7). Assists_Washington St. 9 (Bonton 5), Arizona St. 14 (Martin 6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 22, Arizona St. 21. A_8,829 (14,198).

