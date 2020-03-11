Listen Live Sports

Arkansas 86, Vanderbilt 73

March 11, 2020 11:33 pm
 
VANDERBILT (11-21)

Disu 4-11 2-3 13, Evans 1-6 1-2 4, Lee 9-16 11-13 30, Pippen 5-11 5-8 16, Albert 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 4-8 2-2 10, Obinna 0-3 0-0 0, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-4 0-0 0, Jossell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 21-28 73.

ARKANSAS (20-12)

Henderson 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 2-3 2-2 7, Joe 6-16 2-2 18, Jones 5-11 10-11 22, Whitt 4-10 4-4 12, Sills 6-8 3-4 20, Chaney 2-2 0-2 4, Bailey 0-0 2-4 2, Cylla 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-51 24-31 86.

Halftime_Arkansas 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-24 (Disu 3-9, Lee 1-2, Pippen 1-3, Evans 1-5, Wright 0-2, Rice 0-3), Arkansas 12-28 (Sills 5-6, Joe 4-13, Jones 2-7, Harris 1-2). Fouled Out_Lee, Pippen, Joe, Jones. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 31 (Disu 10), Arkansas 32 (Whitt 7). Assists_Vanderbilt 8 (Evans 4), Arkansas 17 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 24, Arkansas 21.

