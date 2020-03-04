Arkansas 99, LSU 90

LSU (20-10)

Days 2-3 0-0 4, Watford 4-8 4-6 14, Mays 7-17 10-11 28, Smart 6-16 0-0 14, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 6-9 3-6 16, Graves 1-2 0-0 3, Bishop 3-9 0-0 7, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Hyatt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 17-23 90.

ARKANSAS (19-11)

Bailey 0-2 1-2 1, Henderson 3-3 4-9 10, Joe 1-7 8-8 11, Jones 10-17 12-14 36, Whitt 9-17 8-12 26, Sills 4-8 3-8 13, Chaney 1-1 0-1 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 36-54 99.

Halftime_Arkansas 55-34. 3-Point Goals_LSU 11-27 (Mays 4-7, Watford 2-3, Smart 2-6, Williams 1-1, Graves 1-2, Bishop 1-5, Days 0-1, Hyatt 0-1, Taylor 0-1), Arkansas 7-21 (Jones 4-6, Sills 2-5, Joe 1-7, Harris 0-1, Bailey 0-2). Fouled Out_Days, Smart. Rebounds_LSU 38 (Smart 7), Arkansas 32 (Whitt 15). Assists_LSU 10 (Mays 6), Arkansas 14 (Whitt 5). Total Fouls_LSU 35, Arkansas 15.

