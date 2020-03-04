Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Arkansas 99, LSU 90

March 4, 2020 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

LSU (20-10)

Days 2-3 0-0 4, Watford 4-8 4-6 14, Mays 7-17 10-11 28, Smart 6-16 0-0 14, Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 6-9 3-6 16, Graves 1-2 0-0 3, Bishop 3-9 0-0 7, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Hyatt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 17-23 90.

ARKANSAS (19-11)

Bailey 0-2 1-2 1, Henderson 3-3 4-9 10, Joe 1-7 8-8 11, Jones 10-17 12-14 36, Whitt 9-17 8-12 26, Sills 4-8 3-8 13, Chaney 1-1 0-1 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 36-54 99.

Halftime_Arkansas 55-34. 3-Point Goals_LSU 11-27 (Mays 4-7, Watford 2-3, Smart 2-6, Williams 1-1, Graves 1-2, Bishop 1-5, Days 0-1, Hyatt 0-1, Taylor 0-1), Arkansas 7-21 (Jones 4-6, Sills 2-5, Joe 1-7, Harris 0-1, Bailey 0-2). Fouled Out_Days, Smart. Rebounds_LSU 38 (Smart 7), Arkansas 32 (Whitt 15). Assists_LSU 10 (Mays 6), Arkansas 14 (Whitt 5). Total Fouls_LSU 35, Arkansas 15.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 Arlington, VA - Security Clearance...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

PATRIOT South respond readiness exercise

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise