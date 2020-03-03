Arkansas seeks revenge on LSU

LSU (20-9, 11-5) vs. Arkansas (18-11, 6-10)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU goes for the season sweep over Arkansas after winning the previous matchup in Baton Rouge. The teams last met on Jan. 8, when the Tigers shot 40.9 percent from the field en route to a 79-77 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jones has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last five games. Jones has accounted for 37 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Razorbacks are 16-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 2-11 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Tigers are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or worse, and 9-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has 35 assists on 79 field goals (44.3 percent) across its past three outings while LSU has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-lowest rate in the country. The LSU defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 295th among Division I teams).

