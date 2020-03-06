Astros 3, Mets 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sprnger cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Frgas pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cnforto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Wrenn rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|O.Darte 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Nunez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Frguson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qintana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lgrange lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ab.Toro 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ritchie ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|001
|100
|001
|—
|3
E_Gimenez (3), Altuve (2). LOB_New York 5, Houston 10. 2B_Guillorme (1), Correa (2), Toro (1). 3B_Nimmo (1), Rosario (1). HR_McCormick (2). SB_Fargas 2 (5), Springer (1), Wrenn (1). CS_Lagrange (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|2
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ryan H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payano H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Gilliam BS, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Smith
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Uceta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez L, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr.
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Biagini
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rodriguez W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson First, CB Bucknor Second, Lance Barksdale Third, Mike Estabroo.
T_3:02. A_4,777
