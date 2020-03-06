Astros 3, Mets 2

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 33 3 9 3 B.Nimmo cf 3 1 2 0 Sprnger cf 3 1 1 0 J.Frgas pr 1 0 0 0 McCrmck cf 1 1 1 1 P.Alnso 1b 4 0 0 1 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 Cnforto dh 4 0 0 0 S.Wrenn rf 1 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 3 0 1 0 Rosario ss 3 1 1 0 O.Darte 2b 1 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 1 E.Nunez 2b 2 0 0 1 Frguson lf 1 0 0 0 M.Mroff 2b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel dh 3 0 0 0 J.Prker lf 3 0 0 0 Qintana ph 1 0 0 0 Lgrange lf 0 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 3 1 2 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 1 0 0 0 Gllorme 3b 3 0 1 0 T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 1b 2 0 1 0 Garneau c 2 0 0 0 Ritchie ph 2 0 0 0

New York 110 000 000 — 2 Houston 001 100 001 — 3

E_Gimenez (3), Altuve (2). LOB_New York 5, Houston 10. 2B_Guillorme (1), Correa (2), Toro (1). 3B_Nimmo (1), Rosario (1). HR_McCormick (2). SB_Fargas 2 (5), Springer (1), Wrenn (1). CS_Lagrange (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Wacha 2 2-3 5 1 1 1 2 Ryan H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Payano H, 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 Gilliam BS, 1-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Smith 2 1 0 0 0 2 Uceta 1 1 0 0 0 2 Ramirez L, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0

Houston McCullers Jr. 2 2 2 2 0 2 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hughes 1 0 0 0 1 2 Biagini 2 1 0 0 0 2 Devenski 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rodriguez W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson First, CB Bucknor Second, Lance Barksdale Third, Mike Estabroo.

T_3:02. A_4,777

