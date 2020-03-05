Astros 5, Red Sox 0

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Duran pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frguson cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|J.Lcroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Wrenn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Chatham ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tanielu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ockimey ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Crz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Chvis 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Qintana ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|D L Grr 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Serra 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kssnger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rbinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ritchie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lnghi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myfield 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Praza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dwson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Myers lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O.Darte ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Serra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|002
|010
|002
|—
|5
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Houston 2, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 9, Boston 4. 2B_Ferguson (3), Tucker (1), Tanielu (2), Chavis (1). HR_Tucker (1). SB_Bradley Jr. (1). CS_Chavis (1), Bradley Jr. (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|James W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Valdez H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Abreu H, 2
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sneed H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hart L, 0-2
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Workman
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Windle
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walden
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Wade
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Abreu (Dalbec).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Manny Gonzalez Third, Junior Valentin.
T_2:34. A_9,472
