Astros 5, Red Sox 0

March 5, 2020 7:33 pm
 
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 29 0 5 0
M.Straw cf 2 2 1 0 Bnntndi lf 2 0 1 0
McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0 J.Duran pr 1 0 0 0
Frguson cf 1 0 1 1 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 3 1 3 2 J.Lcroy c 2 0 0 0
S.Wrenn rf 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 1 Chatham ss 2 0 1 0
Tanielu 1b 2 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 2 0 0 0
T.Jones dh 3 0 1 0 Ockimey ph 2 0 0 0
D L Crz ph 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 2 0 1 0
Qintana ph 1 0 1 1 D L Grr 2b 1 0 0 0
Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0
M.Serra 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0
Kssnger 3b 1 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 1 0
G.Stbbs c 2 0 1 0 Cstillo rf 1 0 1 0
Rbinson ph 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 2 0 0 0
Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0 N.Lnghi lf 1 0 0 0
Myfield 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Praza 2b 1 0 0 0
De Goti 2b 2 1 1 0 B.Dlbec 1b 1 0 0 0
R.Dwson lf 3 0 0 0
J.Myers lf 1 1 1 0
Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 0
O.Darte ss 1 0 0 0
A.Serra ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 002 010 002 5
Boston 000 000 000 0

DP_Houston 2, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 9, Boston 4. 2B_Ferguson (3), Tucker (1), Tanielu (2), Chavis (1). HR_Tucker (1). SB_Bradley Jr. (1). CS_Chavis (1), Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
James W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2
Valdez H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Abreu H, 2 2 2 0 0 0 4
Sneed H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0
Boston
Hart L, 0-2 3 3 2 2 2 3
Workman 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2
Windle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 4
Wade 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Abreu (Dalbec).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Manny Gonzalez Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:34. A_9,472

