Astros 5, Red Sox 0

Houston Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 29 0 5 0 M.Straw cf 2 2 1 0 Bnntndi lf 2 0 1 0 McCrmck cf 1 0 0 0 J.Duran pr 1 0 0 0 Frguson cf 1 0 1 1 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 3 1 3 2 J.Lcroy c 2 0 0 0 S.Wrenn rf 1 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0 Al.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 1 Chatham ss 2 0 1 0 Tanielu 1b 2 0 1 0 Mrtinez dh 2 0 0 0 T.Jones dh 3 0 1 0 Ockimey ph 2 0 0 0 D L Crz ph 1 0 0 0 M.Chvis 1b 2 0 1 0 Qintana ph 1 0 1 1 D L Grr 2b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 M.Serra 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0 Kssnger 3b 1 0 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 G.Stbbs c 2 0 1 0 Cstillo rf 1 0 1 0 Rbinson ph 1 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 2 0 0 0 Ritchie ph 1 0 0 0 N.Lnghi lf 1 0 0 0 Myfield 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Praza 2b 1 0 0 0 De Goti 2b 2 1 1 0 B.Dlbec 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson lf 3 0 0 0 J.Myers lf 1 1 1 0 Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 0 O.Darte ss 1 0 0 0 A.Serra ph 1 0 0 0

Houston 002 010 002 — 5 Boston 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Houston 2, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 9, Boston 4. 2B_Ferguson (3), Tucker (1), Tanielu (2), Chavis (1). HR_Tucker (1). SB_Bradley Jr. (1). CS_Chavis (1), Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston James W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2 Valdez 2 1 0 0 0 2 Abreu H, 2 2 2 0 0 0 4 Sneed H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0

Boston Hart L, 0-2 3 3 2 2 2 3 Workman 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2 Windle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Walden 1 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 4 Wade 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Abreu (Dalbec).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Manny Gonzalez Third, Junior Valentin.

T_2:34. A_9,472

