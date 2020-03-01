Athletics 10, Royals 6

|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|15
|10
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|5
|
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Nat.Orf ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrell pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
|Barrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Phllips pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|S.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dchmann pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mlendez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|McDnald pr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gzman 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Court 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
|Gterrez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Strling cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.White 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Heath cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|N.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eierman pr
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Arteaga 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Allen c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|001
|041
|310
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|101
|030
|100
|—
|6
E_Sparkman (1), Isbel (1). DP_Oakland 9, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Canha (2), Melendez (1), O’Hearn (1), Starling (2). HR_McDonald (1), Brown (1), Eierman (1), Merrifield (1). SB_Merrell (2), Phillips (2). SF_Perez (1).
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milburn
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Naile W, 1-0
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Martinez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marinez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Zambrano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cochran-Gill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lopez BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Shipley BS, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Sparkman L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Singer
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Kowar
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gomez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, Ed Hickox Second, Todd Tichenor Third, Chad Whitso.
T_3:26. A_5,237
