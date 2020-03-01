Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 10, Royals 6

March 1, 2020 6:49 pm
 
< a min read
      
Athletics Royals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 32 6 10 5
J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 2 2 1
Nat.Orf ph 2 0 0 0 Merrell pr 1 1 0 0
Grssman lf 2 2 2 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 3 1
Barrera lf 3 0 1 2 Phllips pr 1 1 0 0
M.Canha rf 2 0 2 0 S.Perez c 1 0 0 1
Dchmann pr 2 1 0 0 Mlendez c 3 0 1 1
K.Davis dh 3 0 1 1 O’Hearn dh 4 0 2 1
McDnald pr 1 2 1 1 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Pnder 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Gzman 2b 1 0 1 0
R.Court 1b 2 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 3 0 0 0
S.Brown 1b 3 1 2 4 Gterrez 1b 0 0 0 0
Bu.Reed cf 1 1 0 0 K.Isbel rf 4 0 0 0
Barreto cf 3 0 1 0 Strling cf 3 1 1 0
M.White 3b 2 0 0 0 N.Heath cf 1 0 0 0
S.Neuse 2b 4 0 2 0 N.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0
Eierman pr 1 2 1 1 Arteaga 3b 1 1 0 0
Freeman c 3 0 1 0
A.Allen c 2 1 1 1
Oakland 001 041 310 10
Kansas City 101 030 100 6

E_Sparkman (1), Isbel (1). DP_Oakland 9, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Canha (2), Melendez (1), O’Hearn (1), Starling (2). HR_McDonald (1), Brown (1), Eierman (1), Merrifield (1). SB_Merrell (2), Phillips (2). SF_Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Athletics
Milburn 2 3 1 1 0 1
Diekman 1 2 1 1 0 0
Naile W, 1-0 2 3 3 3 1 0
Martinez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Marinez 1 1 1 1 2 1
Zambrano 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cochran-Gill 1 0 0 0 1 1
Royals
Duffy 2 3 0 0 1 3
Lopez BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Shipley BS, 1-2 1 1-3 4 4 3 0 2
Sparkman L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Singer 2-3 3 3 3 3 1
Kowar 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Gomez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, Ed Hickox Second, Todd Tichenor Third, Chad Whitso.

T_3:26. A_5,237

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War