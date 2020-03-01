Athletics 10, Royals 6

Athletics Royals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 15 10 Totals 32 6 10 5 J.Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 2 2 2 1 Nat.Orf ph 2 0 0 0 Merrell pr 1 1 0 0 Grssman lf 2 2 2 0 A.Grdon lf 3 0 3 1 Barrera lf 3 0 1 2 Phllips pr 1 1 0 0 M.Canha rf 2 0 2 0 S.Perez c 1 0 0 1 Dchmann pr 2 1 0 0 Mlendez c 3 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 3 0 1 1 O’Hearn dh 4 0 2 1 McDnald pr 1 2 1 1 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Pnder 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Gzman 2b 1 0 1 0 R.Court 1b 2 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 3 1 2 4 Gterrez 1b 0 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 1 1 0 0 K.Isbel rf 4 0 0 0 Barreto cf 3 0 1 0 Strling cf 3 1 1 0 M.White 3b 2 0 0 0 N.Heath cf 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 2b 4 0 2 0 N.Lopez ss 1 0 0 0 Eierman pr 1 2 1 1 Arteaga 3b 1 1 0 0 Freeman c 3 0 1 0 A.Allen c 2 1 1 1

Oakland 001 041 310 — 10 Kansas City 101 030 100 — 6

E_Sparkman (1), Isbel (1). DP_Oakland 9, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 11, Kansas City 6. 2B_Canha (2), Melendez (1), O’Hearn (1), Starling (2). HR_McDonald (1), Brown (1), Eierman (1), Merrifield (1). SB_Merrell (2), Phillips (2). SF_Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Athletics Milburn 2 3 1 1 0 1 Diekman 1 2 1 1 0 0 Naile W, 1-0 2 3 3 3 1 0 Martinez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Marinez 1 1 1 1 2 1 Zambrano 1 1 0 0 1 0 Cochran-Gill 1 0 0 0 1 1

Royals Duffy 2 3 0 0 1 3 Lopez BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 Shipley BS, 1-2 1 1-3 4 4 3 0 2 Sparkman L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 Singer 2-3 3 3 3 3 1 Kowar 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Gomez 1 1 1 1 0 1 Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter First, Ed Hickox Second, Todd Tichenor Third, Chad Whitso.

T_3:26. A_5,237

