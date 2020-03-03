Athletics 5, Cubs 2

Cubs Athletics ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 25 5 2 4 Dscalso 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 2 0 0 0 A.Weber 2b 2 0 1 1 Dvidson ss 0 1 0 1 Alm Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0 C.Myers cf 2 0 1 1 D.Thmas pr 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 M.Canha cf 2 0 0 0 D.Dwees pr 2 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 2 2 0 1 Da.Bote 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Olson dh 2 0 0 0 Donahue 3b 1 0 0 0 Barrera ph 2 0 1 1 Phegley c 2 0 1 0 C.Pnder rf 2 0 0 0 J.Preda c 1 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 1 R.Grcia dh 2 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 0 0 0 0 C.Morel ph 1 0 0 0 A.Allen pr 1 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 2 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 2 0 0 0 Masters pr 1 0 0 0 Nat.Orf 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Jseph 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Young 1b 1 1 1 0 D.Fwler rf 1 0 0 0 I.Mller lf 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 2 2 1 0 C.Burks lf 0 1 0 0

Chicago 000 000 002 — 2 Oakland 000 002 03x — 5

E_Pereda (0), Young (0), Neuse (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 5. 3B_Barreto (0). SB_Reed (0), Barreto (0). CS_Miller (0). SF_Davidson (0), Campbell (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cubs Mills 3 0 0 0 1 3 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 3 Norwood L, 0-1 1 1 2 1 0 1 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 3 Steele 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 Brickhouse 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Athletics Montas 2 0 0 0 1 2 Trivino 1 1 0 0 2 2 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 3 Weems 1 2 0 0 0 0 Bracewell W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lee H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 Dunshee 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by_Norwood (Grossman), Steele (Thomas), Montas (Phegley), Hendriks (Perez), Bracewell (Miller), Dunshee (Burks).

WP_Norwood.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel First, Scott Barry Second, Gerry Davis Third, Brian Gorma.

T_2:49. A_4,938

