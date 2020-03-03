Athletics 5, Cubs 2

|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|25
|5
|2
|4
|
|Dscalso 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Weber 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dvidson ss
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|Alm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Myers cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Thmas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Dwees pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bu.Reed cf
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
|Da.Bote 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donahue 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pnder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Preda c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|R.Grcia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Morel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Perez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Masters pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nat.Orf 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Young 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|C.Burks lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|002
|03x
|—
|5
E_Pereda (0), Young (0), Neuse (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 5. 3B_Barreto (0). SB_Reed (0), Barreto (0). CS_Miller (0). SF_Davidson (0), Campbell (0).
|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Norwood L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Steele
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Brickhouse
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Weems
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bracewell W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lee H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dunshee
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by_Norwood (Grossman), Steele (Thomas), Montas (Phegley), Hendriks (Perez), Bracewell (Miller), Dunshee (Burks).
WP_Norwood.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel First, Scott Barry Second, Gerry Davis Third, Brian Gorma.
T_2:49. A_4,938
