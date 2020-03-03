Listen Live Sports

Athletics 5, Cubs 2

March 3, 2020 12:13 am
 
< a min read
      
Cubs Athletics
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 25 5 2 4
Dscalso 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 2 0 0 0
A.Weber 2b 2 0 1 1 Dvidson ss 0 1 0 1
Alm Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0
C.Myers cf 2 0 1 1 D.Thmas pr 0 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 M.Canha cf 2 0 0 0
D.Dwees pr 2 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 2 2 0 1
Da.Bote 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Olson dh 2 0 0 0
Donahue 3b 1 0 0 0 Barrera ph 2 0 1 1
Phegley c 2 0 1 0 C.Pnder rf 2 0 0 0
J.Preda c 1 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 1
R.Grcia dh 2 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 0 0 0 0
C.Morel ph 1 0 0 0 A.Allen pr 1 0 0 0
H.Perez ss 2 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 2 0 0 0
Masters pr 1 0 0 0 Nat.Orf 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Jseph 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Young 1b 1 1 1 0 D.Fwler rf 1 0 0 0
I.Mller lf 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 2 2 1 0
C.Burks lf 0 1 0 0
Chicago 000 000 002 2
Oakland 000 002 03x 5

E_Pereda (0), Young (0), Neuse (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 5. 3B_Barreto (0). SB_Reed (0), Barreto (0). CS_Miller (0). SF_Davidson (0), Campbell (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cubs
Mills 3 0 0 0 1 3
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 3
Norwood L, 0-1 1 1 2 1 0 1
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 3
Steele 2-3 1 3 3 3 0
Brickhouse 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Athletics
Montas 2 0 0 0 1 2
Trivino 1 1 0 0 2 2
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 3
Weems 1 2 0 0 0 0
Bracewell W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lee H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Dunshee 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by_Norwood (Grossman), Steele (Thomas), Montas (Phegley), Hendriks (Perez), Bracewell (Miller), Dunshee (Burks).

WP_Norwood.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel First, Scott Barry Second, Gerry Davis Third, Brian Gorma.

T_2:49. A_4,938

