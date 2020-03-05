Athletics 5, Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|
|Gav.Lux ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Amaya ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nat.Orf ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kendall cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Raley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Canha rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Za.Reks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bu.Reed pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Te.Gore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grssman lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Pnder dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKstry 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Grcia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|De.Mann 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Estevez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|101
|003
|00x
|—
|5
E_Gore (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Brown (5), Grossman (1). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_Bellinger (1), Chapman (2). SB_Reed (3). SF_Canha.
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buehler L, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Curry
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|de Geus
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fiers W, 1-1
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Diekman H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soria H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gossett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kaprielian
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters First, Ted Barrett Second, Ron Kulpa Third, Scott Barr.
T_2:39. A_7,672
