Athletics 5, Dodgers 1

March 5, 2020 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 5 9 5
Gav.Lux ss 3 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 3 1 1 0
J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0 Nat.Orf ss 1 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 3 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1
Kendall cf 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
Santana 3b 1 0 1 0 S.Brown 1b 1 0 1 0
L.Raley dh 3 0 0 0 M.Canha rf 1 0 0 1
Za.Reks ph 1 0 0 0 Bu.Reed pr 1 1 0 0
Ed.Rios 1b 3 0 1 0 Lureano cf 3 0 2 0
T.White 1b 1 0 1 0 Sk.Bolt pr 1 1 0 0
Te.Gore lf 2 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 1 1 1
Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 Barrera lf 1 0 0 0
C.Thmas rf 3 0 1 0 C.Pnder dh 3 0 1 0
McKstry 2b 2 0 0 0 Cmpbell ph 1 0 1 0
A.Grcia lf 1 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
De.Mann 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 0 1
Estevez 2b 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 1 1
Los Angeles 000 001 000 1
Oakland 101 003 00x 5

E_Gore (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Brown (5), Grossman (1). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_Bellinger (1), Chapman (2). SB_Reed (3). SF_Canha.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler L, 1-1 2 1-3 3 2 2 2 2
Curry 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Floro 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
de Geus 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 3
Oakland
Fiers W, 1-1 4 1 0 0 0 4
Diekman H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Soria H, 2 1 1 1 1 1 0
Gossett 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kaprielian 1 0 0 0 0 2
Holmes 1 2 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters First, Ted Barrett Second, Ron Kulpa Third, Scott Barr.

T_2:39. A_7,672

