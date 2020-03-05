Athletics 5, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 5 9 5 Gav.Lux ss 3 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 3 1 1 0 J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0 Nat.Orf ss 1 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1 Kendall cf 1 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Santana 3b 1 0 1 0 S.Brown 1b 1 0 1 0 L.Raley dh 3 0 0 0 M.Canha rf 1 0 0 1 Za.Reks ph 1 0 0 0 Bu.Reed pr 1 1 0 0 Ed.Rios 1b 3 0 1 0 Lureano cf 3 0 2 0 T.White 1b 1 0 1 0 Sk.Bolt pr 1 1 0 0 Te.Gore lf 2 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 1 1 1 Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 0 0 Barrera lf 1 0 0 0 C.Thmas rf 3 0 1 0 C.Pnder dh 3 0 1 0 McKstry 2b 2 0 0 0 Cmpbell ph 1 0 1 0 A.Grcia lf 1 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 De.Mann 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 0 1 Estevez 2b 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 3 0 1 1

Los Angeles 000 001 000 — 1 Oakland 101 003 00x — 5

E_Gore (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Brown (5), Grossman (1). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_Bellinger (1), Chapman (2). SB_Reed (3). SF_Canha.

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Buehler L, 1-1 2 1-3 3 2 2 2 2 Curry 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Floro 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 de Geus 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 3

Oakland Fiers W, 1-1 4 1 0 0 0 4 Diekman H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Soria H, 2 1 1 1 1 1 0 Gossett 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kaprielian 1 0 0 0 0 2 Holmes 1 2 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters First, Ted Barrett Second, Ron Kulpa Third, Scott Barr.

T_2:39. A_7,672

