Athletics 5, Rangers 0

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 5 6 5 Totals 27 0 1 0 J.Mateo 2b 2 1 0 0 Sh.Choo rf 3 0 0 0 Cmpbell lf 1 0 0 0 Taveras rf 1 0 0 0 To.Kemp lf 2 0 1 1 E.Andrs ss 3 0 0 0 J.Krzan rf 0 0 0 0 Dprhnsn ss 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 2 0 0 1 Santana cf 1 0 0 0 Au.Beck cf 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez cf 1 0 0 0 S.Brown dh 3 0 0 0 J.Gallo dh 2 0 0 0 Jo.Heim ph 1 0 0 0 Hu.Cole ph 1 0 0 0 C.Pnder rf 2 1 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Eierman 2b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 0 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 3 1 2 2 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 1 1 0 Apostel 3b 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin 1b 3 0 1 1 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Nat.Orf 3b 3 1 1 0 N.Solak lf 1 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 2 0 0 0 N.Cuffo c 3 0 1 0 R.Goins ss 2 0 0 0

Oakland 101 200 001 — 5 Texas 000 000 000 — 0

E_Taveras (1), Frazier (1), Ciuffo (1). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 6. 2B_Perez (3), Orf (3). HR_Murphy (1). SB_Mateo (4). SF_Kemp, Laureano.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt W, 2-1 3 0 0 0 3 3 Schlitter H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 Luetge 2 0 0 0 0 2 Weems 1 1 0 0 1 2 Schultz 1 0 0 0 1 3

Texas Hernandez L, 1-1 2 1 1 0 1 3 Volquez 1 0 1 0 1 2 Law 2 2 2 2 1 0 Goody 1 0 0 0 0 3 Nicasio 1 1 0 0 0 2 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 1 Martin 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by_Bassitt (Solak), Law (Pinder).

WP_Bassitt, Martin.

PB_Ciuffo.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo First, Dan Bellino Second, Adam Hamari Third, Jansen Viscont.

T_3:11. A_5,291

