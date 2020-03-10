Athletics 5, Rangers 0

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sh.Choo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Andrs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krzan rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dprhnsn ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Santana cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Beck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gallo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hu.Cole ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eierman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Apostel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nat.Orf 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Solak lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Goins ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|101
|200
|001
|—
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Taveras (1), Frazier (1), Ciuffo (1). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 6. 2B_Perez (3), Orf (3). HR_Murphy (1). SB_Mateo (4). SF_Kemp, Laureano.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W, 2-1
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Schlitter H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Luetge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Schultz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez L, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Volquez
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Law
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Goody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Nicasio
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Bassitt (Solak), Law (Pinder).
WP_Bassitt, Martin.
PB_Ciuffo.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo First, Dan Bellino Second, Adam Hamari Third, Jansen Viscont.
T_3:11. A_5,291
