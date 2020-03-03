Athletics 6, White Sox 5

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|
|J.Mateo ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Goins 2b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Gnzalez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Theroux c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rvera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|D.Fwler pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brugman lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Davis dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Encrncn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Palka ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Shets 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jo.Heim c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sk.Bolt rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rmllard 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bu.Reed pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Trres ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dchmann rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Nat.Orf ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rthrfrd pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|100
|210
|200
|—
|6
|Chicago
|200
|010
|020
|—
|5
E_Marshall (1). DP_Oakland 10, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 12, Chicago 5. 2B_Heim (1), Brugman (0), Vaughn (1). 3B_Bolt (0). HR_Delmonico (0). SB_Mateo (2), Reed (0), Barrera (0), Robert (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Petit W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McFarland H, 1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wendelken H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Charles H, 1
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Cochran-Gill H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schultz S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Mejia L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Fulmer BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Marshall
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Lail
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guerrero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Fulmer (Davis).
WP_Lopez, Marshall.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser First, Dan Bellino Second, John Tumpane Third, John Baco.
T_3:31. A_3,559
