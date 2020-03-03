Athletics 6, White Sox 5

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 33 5 10 5 J.Mateo ss 4 1 3 2 L.Rbert cf 2 1 1 0 R.Goins 2b 1 0 1 2 Gnzalez cf 2 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 1 1 Theroux c 1 0 0 0 L.Rvera 2b 1 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 0 1 Dlmnico lf 3 1 2 2 D.Fwler pr 1 0 0 0 Brugman lf 1 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 1 1 1 0 Encrncn dh 2 0 0 0 A.Allen ph 2 0 0 0 D.Palka ph 2 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 G.Shets 1b 2 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 1 1 1 1 Jo.Heim c 3 1 3 1 Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 Sk.Bolt rf 2 1 1 0 Rmllard 3b 1 0 1 1 V.Mchin 3b 2 1 1 0 Collins c 1 0 1 0 Bu.Reed pr 0 1 0 0 Mrcedes c 2 0 0 0 Barrera lf 3 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Trres ss 1 0 0 0 Dchmann rf 3 0 0 0 A.Engel rf 2 1 2 0 Nat.Orf ss 1 0 0 0 Rthrfrd pr 1 0 0 0

Oakland 100 210 200 — 6 Chicago 200 010 020 — 5

E_Marshall (1). DP_Oakland 10, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 12, Chicago 5. 2B_Heim (1), Brugman (0), Vaughn (1). 3B_Bolt (0). HR_Delmonico (0). SB_Mateo (2), Reed (0), Barrera (0), Robert (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt 3 2 2 2 2 0 Petit W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 McFarland H, 1 1 3 1 1 1 0 Wendelken H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Charles H, 1 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 3 Cochran-Gill H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Schultz S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago Lopez 3 3 1 1 3 3 Mejia L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 Fulmer BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 Marshall 1 1 0 0 0 1 Johnson 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 Lail 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Fulmer (Davis).

WP_Lopez, Marshall.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser First, Dan Bellino Second, John Tumpane Third, John Baco.

T_3:31. A_3,559

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.