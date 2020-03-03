Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, White Sox 5

March 3, 2020 6:52 pm
 
Oakland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 33 5 10 5
J.Mateo ss 4 1 3 2 L.Rbert cf 2 1 1 0
R.Goins 2b 1 0 1 2 Gnzalez cf 2 0 0 0
To.Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 Mdrigal 2b 3 0 1 1
Theroux c 1 0 0 0 L.Rvera 2b 1 0 0 0
Lureano cf 3 0 0 1 Dlmnico lf 3 1 2 2
D.Fwler pr 1 0 0 0 Brugman lf 1 1 1 0
K.Davis dh 1 1 1 0 Encrncn dh 2 0 0 0
A.Allen ph 2 0 0 0 D.Palka ph 2 0 0 0
S.Brown 1b 4 0 1 0 G.Shets 1b 2 0 0 0
Cmpbell 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 1 1 1 1
Jo.Heim c 3 1 3 1 Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0
Sk.Bolt rf 2 1 1 0 Rmllard 3b 1 0 1 1
V.Mchin 3b 2 1 1 0 Collins c 1 0 1 0
Bu.Reed pr 0 1 0 0 Mrcedes c 2 0 0 0
Barrera lf 3 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 0 0 0
S.Neuse 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Trres ss 1 0 0 0
Dchmann rf 3 0 0 0 A.Engel rf 2 1 2 0
Nat.Orf ss 1 0 0 0 Rthrfrd pr 1 0 0 0
Oakland 100 210 200 6
Chicago 200 010 020 5

E_Marshall (1). DP_Oakland 10, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 12, Chicago 5. 2B_Heim (1), Brugman (0), Vaughn (1). 3B_Bolt (0). HR_Delmonico (0). SB_Mateo (2), Reed (0), Barrera (0), Robert (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 3 2 2 2 2 0
Petit W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 1
McFarland H, 1 1 3 1 1 1 0
Wendelken H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Charles H, 1 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 3
Cochran-Gill H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Schultz S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Lopez 3 3 1 1 3 3
Mejia L, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Fulmer BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Marshall 1 1 0 0 0 1
Johnson 2-3 1 2 2 2 1
Lail 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Fulmer (Davis).

WP_Lopez, Marshall.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser First, Dan Bellino Second, John Tumpane Third, John Baco.

T_3:31. A_3,559

