Athletics 7, Indians 6

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|5
|
|Barreto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nat.Orf 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Chang ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Tylor c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Fwler cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Clement pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|D.Thmas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Johnson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Krzan rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Longo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|S.Neuse ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Arryo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Lplow dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Freeman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|G.Allen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dchmann dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mrabell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mndou ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ka’.Tom cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|012
|211
|—
|7
|Cleveland
|040
|002
|000
|—
|6
E_Allen (1), Garcia (3). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 3. 2B_Orf (1), Fowler (2), Campbell (4), Taylor (1). 3B_Barreto (2). HR_Krizan (1), Santana (2), Luplow (1). SB_Kemp (1). CS_Fowler (1). SF_Allen, Neuse.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn
|3
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Smith
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Lee W, 2-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Perez H, 1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Wittgren H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Angulo H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wood BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hentges L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Hentges (Mondou).
WP_Bieber.
PB_Allen, Allen.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon First, Tony Randazzo Second, Mark Ripperger Third, Pat Hober.
T_2:42. A_4,000
