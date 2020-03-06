Athletics 7, Indians 6

Oakland Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 11 6 Totals 36 6 10 5 Barreto 2b 3 0 1 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 1 0 Nat.Orf 2b 2 1 1 0 Y.Chang ss 1 0 0 0 To.Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 1 0 1 1 B.Tylor c 2 0 1 0 M.Canha cf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 D.Fwler cf 3 0 1 1 Clement pr 1 1 0 0 C.Pnder 1b 3 1 2 0 Santana 1b 3 2 2 2 D.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0 W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Allen c 3 0 1 1 Johnson lf 3 1 1 0 J.Krzan rf 1 1 1 1 M.Longo lf 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin ss 2 0 0 0 Freeman 3b 3 1 2 1 S.Neuse ph 1 0 0 1 C.Arryo pr 1 0 0 0 Barrera rf 3 1 1 0 J.Lplow dh 3 1 1 2 Freeman c 1 0 0 0 Bradley ph 1 0 0 0 Cmpbell 3b 4 0 1 1 G.Allen rf 3 0 1 0 Dchmann dh 2 1 0 0 Mrabell rf 1 0 0 0 N.Mndou ph 0 1 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom cf 2 0 0 0

Oakland 000 012 211 — 7 Cleveland 040 002 000 — 6

E_Allen (1), Garcia (3). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 3. 2B_Orf (1), Fowler (2), Campbell (4), Taylor (1). 3B_Barreto (2). HR_Krizan (1), Santana (2), Luplow (1). SB_Kemp (1). CS_Fowler (1). SF_Allen, Neuse.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Blackburn 3 5 4 4 0 2 Smith 3 4 2 2 0 4 Lee W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 Howard S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland Bieber 4 2 0 0 0 7 Hand 1 2 1 1 0 2 Perez H, 1 1 3 2 2 0 0 Wittgren H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Angulo H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Wood BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 Hentges L, 0-2 1 1 1 0 0 0

HBP_by_Hentges (Mondou).

WP_Bieber.

PB_Allen, Allen.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon First, Tony Randazzo Second, Mark Ripperger Third, Pat Hober.

T_2:42. A_4,000

