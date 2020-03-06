Listen Live Sports

Athletics 7, Indians 6

March 6, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Oakland Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 11 6 Totals 36 6 10 5
Barreto 2b 3 0 1 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 1 0
Nat.Orf 2b 2 1 1 0 Y.Chang ss 1 0 0 0
To.Kemp lf 3 1 1 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
N.Allen ss 1 0 1 1 B.Tylor c 2 0 1 0
M.Canha cf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0
D.Fwler cf 3 0 1 1 Clement pr 1 1 0 0
C.Pnder 1b 3 1 2 0 Santana 1b 3 2 2 2
D.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0 W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Allen c 3 0 1 1 Johnson lf 3 1 1 0
J.Krzan rf 1 1 1 1 M.Longo lf 1 0 0 0
V.Mchin ss 2 0 0 0 Freeman 3b 3 1 2 1
S.Neuse ph 1 0 0 1 C.Arryo pr 1 0 0 0
Barrera rf 3 1 1 0 J.Lplow dh 3 1 1 2
Freeman c 1 0 0 0 Bradley ph 1 0 0 0
Cmpbell 3b 4 0 1 1 G.Allen rf 3 0 1 0
Dchmann dh 2 1 0 0 Mrabell rf 1 0 0 0
N.Mndou ph 0 1 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0
Ka’.Tom cf 2 0 0 0
Oakland 000 012 211 7
Cleveland 040 002 000 6

E_Allen (1), Garcia (3). DP_Oakland 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Cleveland 3. 2B_Orf (1), Fowler (2), Campbell (4), Taylor (1). 3B_Barreto (2). HR_Krizan (1), Santana (2), Luplow (1). SB_Kemp (1). CS_Fowler (1). SF_Allen, Neuse.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn 3 5 4 4 0 2
Smith 3 4 2 2 0 4
Lee W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Howard S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bieber 4 2 0 0 0 7
Hand 1 2 1 1 0 2
Perez H, 1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Wittgren H, 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Angulo H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wood BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 0
Hentges L, 0-2 1 1 1 0 0 0

HBP_by_Hentges (Mondou).

WP_Bieber.

PB_Allen, Allen.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon First, Tony Randazzo Second, Mark Ripperger Third, Pat Hober.

T_2:42. A_4,000

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers