Athletics 8, Indians 5

March 1, 2020 8:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Athletics Indians
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 9 8 Totals 37 5 10 5
M.Smien ss 1 1 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 1 1
Ed.Diaz 3b 2 0 1 1 Clement pr 2 0 2 2
To.Kemp dh 4 2 2 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0
Clabuig ph 1 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom cf 2 0 1 0
Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1 R.Perez dh 2 0 1 0
R.Goins ss 2 0 1 0 C.Arryo ph 2 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 2 1 1 1 Santana rf 2 0 0 0
Cmpbell pr 2 0 0 0 Mrabell rf 2 1 1 0
Lureano cf 1 1 1 2 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0
Au.Beck cf 3 0 0 0 T.Friis 2b 2 1 2 0
V.Mchin 2b 3 1 0 0 J.Buers 1b 3 0 0 0
D.Fwler rf 3 0 1 3 Bradley 1b 0 1 0 0
C.Perez c 4 1 1 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 0 1
D.Thmas lf 4 0 0 0 T.Broks pr 1 0 0 0
Ca.Rupp c 2 0 1 0
B.Tylor pr 2 2 1 0
Krieger 3b 2 0 0 0
Pantoja 3b 2 0 0 1
Oakland 304 001 000 8
Cleveland 000 001 103 5

E_Tom (1). DP_Oakland 0, Cleveland 4. LOB_Oakland 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Diaz (2), Kemp (1), Chapman (1), Olson (2), Fowler (1), Perez (2), Marabell (1), Friis (1). CS_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Athletics
Luzardo 3 1 0 0 0 3
Smith W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Schlitter 1 2 1 1 0 1
Luetge 1 2 1 1 0 1
Schultz 1 2 0 0 0 1
Gardeck 1 3 3 3 1 2
Indians
Plutko L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 1 2
Hentges 2-3 3 4 4 2 1
Clemmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 0
Maton 1 0 0 0 2 2
Young 1 2 1 1 0 0
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tully 1 0 0 0 1 2
Teaney 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gardeck, Clemmer, Maton.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg First, Ted Barrett Second, Doug Eddings Third, Dan Bellin.

T_2:55. A_7,521

