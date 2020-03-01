Athletics 8, Indians 5

Athletics Indians ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 8 9 8 Totals 37 5 10 5 M.Smien ss 1 1 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 1 1 Ed.Diaz 3b 2 0 1 1 Clement pr 2 0 2 2 To.Kemp dh 4 2 2 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 Clabuig ph 1 0 0 0 Ka’.Tom cf 2 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 1 1 R.Perez dh 2 0 1 0 R.Goins ss 2 0 1 0 C.Arryo ph 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 2 1 1 1 Santana rf 2 0 0 0 Cmpbell pr 2 0 0 0 Mrabell rf 2 1 1 0 Lureano cf 1 1 1 2 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0 Au.Beck cf 3 0 0 0 T.Friis 2b 2 1 2 0 V.Mchin 2b 3 1 0 0 J.Buers 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 0 1 3 Bradley 1b 0 1 0 0 C.Perez c 4 1 1 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 0 1 D.Thmas lf 4 0 0 0 T.Broks pr 1 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp c 2 0 1 0 B.Tylor pr 2 2 1 0 Krieger 3b 2 0 0 0 Pantoja 3b 2 0 0 1

Oakland 304 001 000 — 8 Cleveland 000 001 103 — 5

E_Tom (1). DP_Oakland 0, Cleveland 4. LOB_Oakland 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Diaz (2), Kemp (1), Chapman (1), Olson (2), Fowler (1), Perez (2), Marabell (1), Friis (1). CS_Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Athletics Luzardo 3 1 0 0 0 3 Smith W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 Schlitter 1 2 1 1 0 1 Luetge 1 2 1 1 0 1 Schultz 1 2 0 0 0 1 Gardeck 1 3 3 3 1 2

Indians Plutko L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 1 2 Hentges 2-3 3 4 4 2 1 Clemmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 1 0 Maton 1 0 0 0 2 2 Young 1 2 1 1 0 0 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tully 1 0 0 0 1 2 Teaney 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gardeck, Clemmer, Maton.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg First, Ted Barrett Second, Doug Eddings Third, Dan Bellin.

Advertisement

T_2:55. A_7,521

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.