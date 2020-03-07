Athletics 8, Mariners 4

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|
|Grssman lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lng Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Thmas lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Hnson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Lopes lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Nat.Orf 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Rizzo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mrphy dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Freeman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGvern ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Gnzalez rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Goins pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cowgill lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Heim dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Allen ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mrmljos 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dchmann rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bu.Reed rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Odom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lrsen cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wlton ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Beck cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|001
|210
|310
|—
|8
|Seattle
|010
|003
|000
|—
|4
E_Brennan (1). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 4. 2B_Orf (2), Murphy (1), Campbell (5), Allen (1), Raleigh (1). HR_Thomas (1), Allen (2), Deichmann (2), Allen (1), Murphy (1), Marmolejos (1). CS_Grossman (1). SF_Grossman.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Diekman H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Wendelken W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schultz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grotz
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Guilbeau BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Brennan
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Hirano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Altavilla L, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg First, Dan Bellino Second, Mark Ripperger Third, Stu Scheurwate.
T_2:59. A_8,274
