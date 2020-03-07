Athletics 8, Mariners 4

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 8 9 8 Totals 32 4 6 4 Grssman lf 1 0 0 1 Lng Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Thmas lf 2 1 1 1 A.Hnson 2b 1 0 0 0 To.Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 T.Lopes lf 3 1 2 0 Nat.Orf 2b 2 1 1 0 Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 S.Mrphy c 3 1 1 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 2 0 1 1 J.Rizzo 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 3 0 0 0 T.Mrphy dh 3 1 1 2 Freeman c 1 0 0 0 McGvern ph 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 1 0 1 2 Gnzalez rf 2 1 1 0 R.Goins pr 1 0 0 0 Cowgill lf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Heim dh 3 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Allen ph 1 1 1 1 Mrmljos 1b 2 1 1 1 Dchmann rf 3 1 1 1 Raleigh c 2 0 1 1 Bu.Reed rf 1 0 0 0 Jo.Odom c 1 0 0 0 N.Allen ss 2 2 2 1 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 S.Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Lrsen cf 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler cf 3 0 0 0 D.Wlton ss 2 0 0 0 Au.Beck cf 0 0 0 0

Oakland 001 210 310 — 8 Seattle 010 003 000 — 4

E_Brennan (1). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 4. 2B_Orf (2), Murphy (1), Campbell (5), Allen (1), Raleigh (1). HR_Thomas (1), Allen (2), Deichmann (2), Allen (1), Murphy (1), Marmolejos (1). CS_Grossman (1). SF_Grossman.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Luzardo 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 8 Diekman H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 McFarland BS, 0-1 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 Wendelken W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Weems 1 0 0 0 0 1 Schultz 1 0 0 0 1 0

Seattle Grotz 2 0 0 0 1 2 Guilbeau BS, 0-1 1 1-3 2 3 3 2 2 Brennan 1 2-3 2 1 0 0 2 Hirano 1 0 0 0 1 0 Altavilla L, 0-1 1 4 3 3 0 1 Anderson 1 1 1 1 0 2 Murfee 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg First, Dan Bellino Second, Mark Ripperger Third, Stu Scheurwate.

T_2:59. A_8,274

