Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

March 7, 2020 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati 0 1 1
Atlanta 1 1 2

First half_1, Atlanta, Barco, 2 (Martinez), 21st minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Hyndman, 2 (Barco), 55th; 3, Cincinnati, Kubo, 1 (Regattin), 64th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Waston, Cincinnati, 4th; Garza, Cincinnati, 34th; Amaya, Cincinnati, 53rd; Rossetto, Atlanta, 75th; Cruz, Cincinnati, 89th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Gjovalin Bori, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_69,301.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Greg Garza (Andrew Gutman, 80th), Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Brandon Vazquez, 80th), Allan Cruz, Joseph-Claude Gyau (Adrien Regattin, 61st), Haris Medunjanin; Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Fernando Meza, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Emerson Hyndman, Gonzalo Martinez (Matheus Rossetto, 67th), Eric Remedi, Laurence Wyke (George Campbell, 44th); Adam Jahn, Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney (Jeff Larentowicz, 80th).

