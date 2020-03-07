Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Atlanta, Barco, 2 (Martinez), 21st minute.
Second half_2, Atlanta, Hyndman, 2 (Barco), 55th; 3, Cincinnati, Kubo, 1 (Regattin), 64th.
Goalies_Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Waston, Cincinnati, 4th; Garza, Cincinnati, 34th; Amaya, Cincinnati, 53rd; Rossetto, Atlanta, 75th; Cruz, Cincinnati, 89th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Gjovalin Bori, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
A_69,301.
___
Lineups
Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Greg Garza (Andrew Gutman, 80th), Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya (Brandon Vazquez, 80th), Allan Cruz, Joseph-Claude Gyau (Adrien Regattin, 61st), Haris Medunjanin; Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Fernando Meza, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Emerson Hyndman, Gonzalo Martinez (Matheus Rossetto, 67th), Eric Remedi, Laurence Wyke (George Campbell, 44th); Adam Jahn, Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney (Jeff Larentowicz, 80th).
