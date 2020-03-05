Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic Coast Conference

March 5, 2020 11:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

Wake Forest 58, Virginia Tech 55

Syracuse 67, Virginia 50

Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 58

Boston College 85, Clemson 73

Advertisement
Big Ten Conference
Second Round

Purdue 72, Michigan State 64

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55

Michigan 81, Nebraska 75<

No. 6 Ohio State 77, Minnesota 56

Horizon League
Second Round

N. Kentucky 78, Milwaukee 58

Cleveland St. 63, Wright St. 52

Ohio Valley Conference

First Round

Eastern Illinois 49, Jacksonville State 46

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Southeast Missouri 82, Tennessee Tech 81 OT

Pac-12 Conference
First Round

California 71, Arizona St. 67

Utah 72, Washington 63<

Southern Cal 69, Colorado 54<

Southeastern Conference
Second Round

Georgia 68, Alabama 61

Auburn 90, Arkansas 68

LSU 7, Florida 59

Tennessee 64, Missouri 51

Southern Conference
First Round

Samford 77, Western Carolina 62

Furman 68, Wofford 54

Mercer 63, Chattanooga 55

UNC-Greensboro 57, ETSU 47

West Coast Conference
First Round

Santa Clara 72, San Francisco 65, OT

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 72, Loyola Marymount 63

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army