Atlantic Sun Conference

March 11, 2020 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

Florida Gulf Coast 73, North Florida 57

Liberty 90, North Alabama 87, OT

Big Sky Conference
Semifinals

Montana State 76, Northern Arizona 71

Idaho St. vs. Idaho, 10 p.m.

Big West Conference
Second Round

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Hawaii vs. Cal St.-Fullerton

Colonial Athletic Association
First Round

UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55

Elon 71, Hofstra 51

Conference USA
At Ford Center at the Star
Frisco, Texas
First Round

Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT

Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63

UTEP 95, FAU 67

Charlotte 71, North Texas 67

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Rider 79, Niagara 74

Marist 68, Monmouth 44

Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals

Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69

Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75

E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63

Kent St. 72, Buffalo 66

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals

Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55

Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45

Sun Belt Conference
Second Round

Texas-Arlington vs. South Alabama, 8 p.m.

UALR vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference
First Round

UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52

New Mexico St. 73, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61

Utah Valley vs. Seattle, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. CS Bakersfield, 11:30 p.m.<

