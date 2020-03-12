Atlantic Sun Conference

Florida Gulf Coast 73, North Florida 57
Liberty 90, North Alabama 87, OT
|Big Sky Conference
|Semifinals
Montana State 76, Northern Arizona 71
Idaho 66, Idaho St. 51
|Big West Conference
|Second Round
Cal Poly 70, UC Irvine 49
Hawaii 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 58
|Colonial Athletic Association
|First Round
UNC-Wilmington 69, Charleston (WV) 55
Elon 71, Hofstra 51
|Conference USA
|At Ford Center at the Star
|Frisco, Texas
|First Round
Marshall 71, Southern Miss. 67 OT
Louisiana Tech 66, UAB 63
UTEP 95, FAU 67
Charlotte 71, North Texas 67
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Rider 79, Niagara 74
Marist 68, Monmouth 44
|Mid-American Conference
|Quarterfinals
Toledo 78, Cent. Michigan 69
Ohio 84, W. Michigan 75
E. Michigan 64, Ball St. 63
Kent St. 72, Buffalo 66
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Quarterfinals
Md.-Eastern Shore 61, Bethune-Cookman 55
Norfolk St. 76, Howard 45
|Sun Belt Conference
|Second Round
South Alabama 55, Texas-Arlington 47
Louisiana-Lafayette 49, UALR 46
|Western Athletic Conference
|First Round
UMKC 86, Chicago St. 52
New Mexico St. 73, Texas Rio Grande Valley 61
Seattle 61, Utah Valley 48
Grand Canyon vs. CS Bakersfield, ppd.
