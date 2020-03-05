Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65

E. ILLINOIS (17-15)

Matlock 1-4 0-0 2, Dixon 6-11 2-7 15, S.Smith 4-7 2-3 12, M.Smith 5-12 0-0 11, Wallace 4-13 3-5 11, Skipper-Brown 5-7 0-1 10, Charles 0-4 2-2 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Koch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 9-18 65.

AUSTIN PEAY (21-11)

Adams 4-11 2-2 10, Butler 2-5 0-0 4, Woodard 3-6 4-6 11, Abaev 3-5 2-5 8, Taylor 10-16 3-5 27, Hinson 2-4 0-0 4, Paez 1-3 0-0 3, Silveira 2-3 0-0 4, Conteh 0-0 0-0 0, Devault 2-2 0-0 5, Bates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 11-18 76.

Halftime_Austin Peay 42-19. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 4-22 (S.Smith 2-4, Dixon 1-1, M.Smith 1-8, Koch 0-1, Matlock 0-1, Skipper-Brown 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Charles 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Austin Peay 7-12 (Taylor 4-5, Devault 1-1, Paez 1-2, Woodard 1-2, Butler 0-1, Hinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Matlock. Rebounds_E. Illinois 33 (Dixon 12), Austin Peay 36 (Taylor 12). Assists_E. Illinois 14 (M.Smith, Wallace 3), Austin Peay 22 (Adams 7). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 18, Austin Peay 22.

