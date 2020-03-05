Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65

March 5, 2020 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

E. ILLINOIS (17-15)

Matlock 1-4 0-0 2, Dixon 6-11 2-7 15, S.Smith 4-7 2-3 12, M.Smith 5-12 0-0 11, Wallace 4-13 3-5 11, Skipper-Brown 5-7 0-1 10, Charles 0-4 2-2 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Koch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 9-18 65.

AUSTIN PEAY (21-11)

Adams 4-11 2-2 10, Butler 2-5 0-0 4, Woodard 3-6 4-6 11, Abaev 3-5 2-5 8, Taylor 10-16 3-5 27, Hinson 2-4 0-0 4, Paez 1-3 0-0 3, Silveira 2-3 0-0 4, Conteh 0-0 0-0 0, Devault 2-2 0-0 5, Bates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 11-18 76.

Halftime_Austin Peay 42-19. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 4-22 (S.Smith 2-4, Dixon 1-1, M.Smith 1-8, Koch 0-1, Matlock 0-1, Skipper-Brown 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Charles 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Austin Peay 7-12 (Taylor 4-5, Devault 1-1, Paez 1-2, Woodard 1-2, Butler 0-1, Hinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Matlock. Rebounds_E. Illinois 33 (Dixon 12), Austin Peay 36 (Taylor 12). Assists_E. Illinois 14 (M.Smith, Wallace 3), Austin Peay 22 (Adams 7). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 18, Austin Peay 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army