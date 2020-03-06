Listen Live Sports

Avea lifts Hawaii past UC Davis 67-65

March 6, 2020 12:34 am
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Samuta Avea scored 12 points in the final four minutes, including the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left, and Hawaii rallied from 13 points down to beat UC Davis 67-65 on Thursday night.

The Aggies led 62-49 on Elijah Pepper’s free throw, but Zigmars Raimo hit one from the line and Avea made three straight 3-pointers and began closing the gap. Pepper’s 3-pointer with 1:47 to play put UC Davis up 65-61, but Raimo made two free throws and the Rainbow Warriors called a timeout with 17 seconds left. Avea hit his 3 from the corner and Justin Hemsley iced it with a free throw.

Avea made 4 of 8 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Raimo added 14 with seven rebounds for Hawaii (17-12, 8-7 Big West Conference). Hensley had 11 points and Eddie Stansberry scored 10.

Ezra Manjon scored 18 points with five assists for the Aggies (14-17, 8-8), who entered the game ranked third in conference standings. Pepper and Caleb Fuller added 11 points apiece.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Aggies this season. Hawaii defeated UC Davis 76-75 on Jan. 25. Hawaii finishes out the regular season against Cal State Northridge on the road on Saturday. UC Davis finishes out the regular season against UC Riverside on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

