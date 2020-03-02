Avs edge Red Wings 2-1 for 7th straight; 9 in row on road

DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog withstood a crunching hit while making a pass that sprung Logan O’Connor for a breakaway goal in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Monday night for their season-best seventh straight victory.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Avalanche, who extended a franchise record with their ninth consecutive road win. Michael Hutchinson made 17 saves.

Anthony Mantha had the only goal for Detroit, which dropped to 3-18-2 in its last 23 games.

OILERS 8, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had the first four-goal game of his career and added an assist as Edmonton beat Nashville to sweep the season series.

Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had four assists. Kailer Yamamoto and Josh Archibald each had a goal and an assist, and Zack Kassian also scored as Edmonton won its second straight. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse had three assists apiece.

Edmonton is second in the Pacific Division and pulled within two points of first-place Vegas with a game in hand.

Edmonton broke open a tie game by scoring three of five goals in the third in a span of 2:21.

Draisaitl, the NHL’s scoring leader, got his hat trick at 8:28. Then he chased Pekka Rinne from the goalie’s first start since Feb. 21 with his 43rd goal of the season at 9:55.

It was the first time Rinne, the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner, had allowed eight goals in a game.

Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok scored 14 seconds apart, and Nick Bonino also had a goal for Nashville. The Predators remain in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference thanks to two games in hand on Winnipeg and Arizona, with all three at 72 points.

