Ball St. 75, N. Illinois 54

March 6, 2020 11:08 pm
 
BALL ST. (18-13)

Mallers 4-6 1-1 12, Teague 5-8 6-6 18, Bumbalough 0-2 1-2 1, Coleman 0-5 6-6 6, El-Amin 5-11 0-0 12, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 4-5 4-5 14, Acree 3-4 2-2 8, Hazen 0-0 1-2 1, Hendriks 0-0 0-0 0, Kroft 0-0 0-0 0, Huggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 21-24 75.

N. ILLINOIS (18-13)

James 3-10 0-0 6, McCarty 1-3 0-2 2, Beane 2-5 2-2 8, German 5-21 6-8 17, Hankerson 4-8 1-1 12, Cochran 1-4 0-0 2, Mateen 0-5 0-0 0, Daow 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Cole 2-5 3-5 7, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-64 12-18 54.

Halftime_Ball St. 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Ball St. 10-23 (Mallers 3-5, Thomas 2-3, Teague 2-4, El-Amin 2-7, Thompson 1-1, Coleman 0-1, Bumbalough 0-2), N. Illinois 6-27 (Hankerson 3-6, Beane 2-3, German 1-7, James 0-1, McCarty 0-1, Cole 0-2, Scott 0-2, Mateen 0-5). Fouled Out_James. Rebounds_Ball St. 37 (Teague 11), N. Illinois 23 (McCarty 6). Assists_Ball St. 10 (Teague 4), N. Illinois 10 (McCarty, German 3). Total Fouls_Ball St. 19, N. Illinois 19. A_1,749 (10,000).

The Associated Press

