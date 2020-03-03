Ball St. 85, Cent. Michigan 68

CENT. MICHIGAN (13-17)

DiLeo 1-5 8-8 11, Montgomery 8-14 3-3 19, Lane 2-5 0-0 4, McKay 0-4 0-0 0, Morgan 7-18 3-5 19, Winston 2-6 0-0 4, Burrell 1-2 2-2 5, Broadway 0-3 2-2 2, Redman 0-0 0-0 0, Hamlet 1-1 0-0 2, Kemp 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 18-20 68.

BALL ST. (17-13)

Mallers 3-6 8-9 15, Teague 6-8 3-6 16, Coleman 3-6 3-5 9, El-Amin 4-15 2-2 12, Thompson 2-4 0-0 6, Bumbalough 3-5 2-2 11, Thomas 3-6 2-2 9, Acree 1-3 4-4 7, Hazen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 24-30 85.

Halftime_Ball St. 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 4-20 (Morgan 2-8, Burrell 1-1, DiLeo 1-3, Broadway 0-1, Kemp 0-1, McKay 0-1, Winston 0-1, Montgomery 0-4), Ball St. 11-31 (Bumbalough 3-5, Thompson 2-3, El-Amin 2-11, Teague 1-1, Acree 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Mallers 1-4, Coleman 0-3). Fouled Out_Teague. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 25 (DiLeo 7), Ball St. 43 (Teague 10). Assists_Cent. Michigan 8 (Lane 5), Ball St. 16 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 20, Ball St. 18. A_4,008 (11,500).

