Baseball America Top 25

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 23 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America):

Record Prv 1. Florida 8-0 2 2. Texas Tech 6-1 4 3. Vanderbilt 6-2 5 4. Mississippi State 5-1 9 5. Michigan 4-3 1 6. Miami 4-3 3 7. Louisville 4-3 6 8. Arizona State 5-3 8 9. Arkansas 7-0 11 10. Georgia 7-1 7 11. UCLA 7-0 10 12. Florida State 6-1 14 13. Mississippi 6-1 15 14. Louisiana State 5-3 13 15. Oklahoma 7-2 16 16. Duke 6-1 17 17. NC State 7-0 18 18. Dallas Baptist 6-1 23 19. Georgia Tech 6-1 21 20. East Carolina 6-1 25 21. Central Florida 7-1 NR 22. North Carolina 6-2 19 23. Oklahoma State 5-2 24 24. Auburn 5-3 12 25. Arizona 5-2 22

