Baseball America Top 25

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 23 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America):
|
|Record
|Prv
|1. Florida
|11-0
|1
|2. Texas Tech
|11-1
|2
|3. Vanderbilt
|10-3
|3
|4. Georgia
|11-1
|10
|5. UCLA
|11-0
|11
|6. Miami
|8-3
|6
|7. Louisville
|8-3
|7
|8. Arizona State
|8-4
|8
|9. Mississippi
|10-1
|13
|10. Michigan
|6-4
|5
|11. Oklahoma
|9-3
|15
|12. Mississippi State
|7-4
|4
|13. Arkansas
|7-3
|9
|14. Florida State
|8-3
|12
|15. NC State
|11-0
|17
|16. Duke
|9-2
|16
|17. Long Beach State
|8-3
|NR
|18. Tennessee
|12-0
|NR
|19. Central Florida
|11-2
|21
|20. Louisiana State
|7-5
|20
|21. Dallas Baptist
|6-1
|18
|22. Texas Christian
|10-1
|NR
|23. Clemson
|9-2
|NR
|24. Auburn
|10-3
|24
|25. East Carolina
|8-3
|20
