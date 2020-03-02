Baseball America Top 25

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Baseball America poll, with records through Feb. 23 and previous ranking (selected by the staff of Baseball America):

Record Prv 1. Florida 11-0 1 2. Texas Tech 11-1 2 3. Vanderbilt 10-3 3 4. Georgia 11-1 10 5. UCLA 11-0 11 6. Miami 8-3 6 7. Louisville 8-3 7 8. Arizona State 8-4 8 9. Mississippi 10-1 13 10. Michigan 6-4 5 11. Oklahoma 9-3 15 12. Mississippi State 7-4 4 13. Arkansas 7-3 9 14. Florida State 8-3 12 15. NC State 11-0 17 16. Duke 9-2 16 17. Long Beach State 8-3 NR 18. Tennessee 12-0 NR 19. Central Florida 11-2 21 20. Louisiana State 7-5 20 21. Dallas Baptist 6-1 18 22. Texas Christian 10-1 NR 23. Clemson 9-2 NR 24. Auburn 10-3 24 25. East Carolina 8-3 20

